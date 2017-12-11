I think I would find autohide of the Bookmarks Bar annoying, but perhaps in fullscreen mode autohide of the address bar would be useful. Currently, shortcuts don't work in fullscreen mode to show the Bookmarks Bar or Address Bar. Opera 12.17 is also problematic in this respect.

In Opera 12.17 I have both a shortcut (b,b) and a mouse gesture (Up/Down) to show the Bookmarks Bar for 5 seconds. I browse with it off, and show it when I need it. The problem I see with the Autohide solution is that it's going to show up very frequently when you don't need it, every time you move the mouse cursor up to the tabs or the URL field.

I had already assigned GestureUp, GestureDown to show/hide the bookmarks bar, but I usually browse with the Bookmarks Bar enabled, so I don't use it much.

I found that the shortcut "B" could be assigned to toggle it off/on. That's even easier to use than the mouse gesture and does not stop me from typing any word with a "B" in it, without triggering the bookmark bar toggle.