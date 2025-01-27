The feature to toggle the find in page bar with Ctrl+f was recently implemented, but I find it hard to work with.

In every other browser I used, hitting Ctrl+f just refocuses on the find in page bar if it is visible. This allows the user to refocus and change the find criteria with the same keyboard shortcut, which seems convenient and logic, since hitting Ctrl+f tells the browser that the user wants to search, not exit the search.

I think the previous behaviour (refocusing) is highly expected and should at least be selectable as a browser setting.

Find in page bar was previously easily exited with Ctrl+f and then esc when focused on the page. Now, it is inconvenient to reach for F3 to refocus on the find in page bar.

As my main part of work is searching for multiple phrases in pdfs and big webpages, the feature disrupted my workflow significantly.

I wonder if any of you also found this troublesome.