Unsolved Udemy video doesnt work
Hello
My udemy course video doesnt work. I hada pause so no idea when it stopped workin. The only extension I use is Bitwarden now. Everything is updated for Vivaldi. The same course works under Safari so strange. I tried with and without hardware acceleration.
Hi,
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
- URL |
Look here
https://forum.vivaldi.net/search?in=titlesposts&term=udemy video &matchWords=all&by=&categories=&searchChildren=false&hasTags=&replies=&repliesFilter=atleast&timeFilter=newer&timeRange=&sortBy=timestamp&sortDirection=desc&showAs=topics
Then,
If needed:
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
- Disable
CSS / JS Mods
Regarding Bug Hunting
Regarding Downgrades
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
I guess it's not just "video doesn't work in Vivaldi under OSX" but it seems that it's rather "encrypted video in Udemy doesn't work in Vivaldi".
Fortunately it works with Safari...