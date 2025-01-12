My Vivaldi version is 7.0.3495.29 (Stable channel) (x86_64) under OSX Sequoia 15.2 (24C98)

I'm wondering if only I have this issue, because could not find any similar topic here.

I'm working with Elementor for website development and whenever I have a page with even a very simple java script the cpu usage goes very high and the browser gets unresponsive with all tabs. Only killing the process and restarting helps but I have to remove the script from active window, otherwise I will face the same issue again.

The "Vivaldi Helper (Renderer)" service is not responding anymore.

Any help from support team or community is appreciated, because I would like to continue using Vivaldi but this is a really annoying issue.

Thanks in advance