Java script high cpu & performance issues since last update
My Vivaldi version is 7.0.3495.29 (Stable channel) (x86_64) under OSX Sequoia 15.2 (24C98)
I'm wondering if only I have this issue, because could not find any similar topic here.
I'm working with Elementor for website development and whenever I have a page with even a very simple java script the cpu usage goes very high and the browser gets unresponsive with all tabs. Only killing the process and restarting helps but I have to remove the script from active window, otherwise I will face the same issue again.
The "Vivaldi Helper (Renderer)" service is not responding anymore.
Any help from support team or community is appreciated, because I would like to continue using Vivaldi but this is a really annoying issue.
Thanks in advance
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
- Disable
CSS / JS Mods
Regarding Bug Hunting
Regarding Downgrades
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps