This feature request is related to #99345 (Move cookie-banner filters to tracker blockers).

Users who block trackers but not ads can enable and disable both tracker blocklists and ad blocklists in their settings. This is confusing since the ad blocklists aren’t active regardless of what the users choose. Since the cookie-banner blocklists are part of the ad blocklists (please move them to the tracker blocklists since they are more related to tracking than ads), enabling cookie-banner blocking without also blocking ads doesn’t make a change (I know I can move the lists manually).

Please consider unifying the blocklists or disable (“grey out”) the ad blocklist settings for users who only block trackers.