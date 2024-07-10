Move cookie-banner filters to tracker blockers
Shouldn’t the cookie-banner filters belong to the sources for tracker blockers instead of ad blockers? They seem more related to trackers than ads, and they are also beneficial for us who don’t block ads (just trackers).
Even better would be if the cookie-banner blocker had its own settings and could be disabled on a per-site basis (due to compatibility issues with some sites).
@karlemilnikka You can move them yourself. Right‐click the list and select “copy list origin.” Use the
+button in the tracker section to add that list. Delete or disable the list from blocker sources. There isn’t really a difference between tracker‐ and ad‐blocking sources, you can divide them as needed to toggle them as you please.
@luetage Thanks. I should’ve made it clear that I was wondering if this shouldn’t be the default.
@karlemilnikka A cookie banner is not a tracker, the cookie itself is. The lists hide the banners, which means cookies get accepted, which means you get tracked potentially. Keeping cookies to “session only” is the thing you can do to get rid of them, or you use an extension to clean cookies when you close a page. Therefore I’d argue theses lists don’t belong in the tracker section.
@luetage No, it’s the opposite way around. The filter lists hide the banners which means cookies are not accepted. If the cookie banners isn’t shown, no explicit consent is given.
@karlemilnikka I would have to test whether this really works this way. Logical it makes sense, but I wouldn’t bet on it. It is likely dependent on page and implementation.
@luetage Sure. You can read more about it on the links below as well. If a site were to track you without consent, it would be just as privacy violating as not asking for consent in the first place.
Edit: spelling.
@karlemilnikka Alright, good luck with your feature request.