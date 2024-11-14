Preset for rudimentary selection of control elements
BoozeOperator
Good morning
I tried to keep my subject-line as general as possible, because it concerns many small function-buttons that I find all around the Vivaldi window.
After some months of testing Vivaldi, it turns out that I do not need any of them and do not care to find out what they might be good for. What I found in the configuration, I have deactivated, but I am rather unsuccessful in trying to clean the surface completely.
Could there be a kind of “preset” which enables functionality which is found in just any odd Web-Browser and omits just anything else from the surface?
No side-bar whatsoever, no RSS-icon(s), no additional icons in the status-bar, nothing than a URL input field in the so-called “address-bar”. For example.
Thank you for evaluating this question.
Aaron Translator
@BoozeOperator
Post a screenshot to show us what can‘t be hidden.
Pesala Ambassador
@BoozeOperator IMO, there is zero chance of this feature request being implemented. Vivaldi is highly customisable. Users each have their personal preferences, so they can configure the UI pretty much however they want.
A preset clean UI without all the bells and whistles is impossible to define. The Welcome dialog already allows users to disable the “Productivity Features” i.e. Mail, Calendar, and Feeds, but someone will want only Feeds, while someone else will want only Calendar, etc.
The permutations are almost infinite.
BoozeOperator
@Pesala said in Preset for rudimentary selection of control elements:
The permutations are almost infinite.
Maybe, but this should be the problem of people who want functionality. They can add what they want.
Usually it is like that: You start with nothing and add what you consider missing. Nowadays – this concerns not only Vivaldi – “they” give you tools, than you find out what they might be good for.
I will survive.