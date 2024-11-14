Good morning

I tried to keep my subject-line as general as possible, because it concerns many small function-buttons that I find all around the Vivaldi window.

After some months of testing Vivaldi, it turns out that I do not need any of them and do not care to find out what they might be good for. What I found in the configuration, I have deactivated, but I am rather unsuccessful in trying to clean the surface completely.

Could there be a kind of “preset” which enables functionality which is found in just any odd Web-Browser and omits just anything else from the surface?

No side-bar whatsoever, no RSS-icon(s), no additional icons in the status-bar, nothing than a URL input field in the so-called “address-bar”. For example.

Thank you for evaluating this question.