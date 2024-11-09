Hello community,

Bookmarks is a big pain point for me in my beloved Vivaldi, although it has big room for developing but I decided to request this feature after suffering for almost 2 years from this very narrow pop-up dialog when you add a new bookmark. and I would be thrilled to see this problem solved in the next update.

Due to being a very organized person, I have a ton of main folders in the my bookmarks, over 200 main folders only not to mention subfolders, thus I need more flexible and agile interface for the pop-up dialog screen to help me easily browse my bookmarks when adding a new website to them and place it into the right folder.

My suggestion, as a UI/UX designer, is a bigger version of the pop-up dialog which will be basically the original bookmarks page but as a pop-up dialog, ALSO the main folders should collapsed by default, because expanding all the sub folders when adding a new bookmark is such a chaos.





Thank you.