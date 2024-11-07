big problem with Bookmark that bothers
Hi, so I'm new to Vivaldi and so far I've been loving the browser, until I went to the bookmark area and discovered a problem there that bothers me
the problem with me searching bookmarks, it searches bookmarks and opens them normally, the problem is when I search for folders, in other browsers, when I search for folders, it or when I click on the folder found it opens and has the option to show the location of the folder, the same with bookmarks
now why aren't these two things in Vivaldi? and when do you guys intend to put them in?
or would there be a workaround for this?
because I use bookmarks a lot and I don't want to have to change browsers
Pesala Ambassador
@LucasZxc Vote for and/or comment on Search Bookmark Folders with All Content.
No estimate is ever given of when a feature request will be implemented. There are over 5,400 requests; many of which have more than a 100 votes. That one has only 18 after three years, and is not tagged yet as being worked on.
Look for alternative workflows.
Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
But then, what could I do to for them to make this request as being worked on?
What do you mean alternative workflows?
Pesala Ambassador
Not much. Vote for the first post in the feature request topic, comment at the end to explain why it is important to you, and then wait a few years for it to get implemented.
Even we long-term Ambassadors, Moderators, and Sopranos have little or no influence on what gets pushed to the top of the queue, which is why I suggest looking for other workflows to achieve your aims.
Someone may pass by with some workarounds that help your use-case, or you can search the forum, or figure it out for yourself (recommended as you will learn more about Vivaldi in the process).
The best that I discovered so far is:
- Search for the folder in the Bookmarks Panel
- Select the folder
- Delete the search term
- Scroll down to the selected folder
- Expand it if necessary with the cursor key
barbudo2005
Said:
….and then wait a few years for it to get implemented.
I love your optimism.
Pesala Ambassador
It is the only way to live. My may be empty at the moment, but I have water and electricity. What more does a man need?