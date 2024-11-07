Hi, so I'm new to Vivaldi and so far I've been loving the browser, until I went to the bookmark area and discovered a problem there that bothers me

the problem with me searching bookmarks, it searches bookmarks and opens them normally, the problem is when I search for folders, in other browsers, when I search for folders, it or when I click on the folder found it opens and has the option to show the location of the folder, the same with bookmarks

now why aren't these two things in Vivaldi? and when do you guys intend to put them in?

or would there be a workaround for this?

because I use bookmarks a lot and I don't want to have to change browsers