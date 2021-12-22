Search Bookmark folders with all content
-
PabloChang
I organize my links into multiple folders, and I can only remember folders. But when I search by folder, only the name appears and I can't open the contents inside. I recommend doing the same as Windows, being able to search only the folder and being able to open it with all its contents.
-
regberesford
maybe a work around
when you save a book mark use the edit>description
i usually add the about us page, subject of matter as folder etc some keywords of the page but add some keywords in there
then use f2 button to search
-
The contents of the folder can be seen if you reset the search phrase.
But the found folder (even if it is selected) scrolls through the list of bookmarks and if the folder is at the bottom of a large list - you lose it.
This is very uncomfortable.
-
@pda Agreed. The selected item should keep being selected when the search is deleted, and the corresponding folders should be kept open. I guess this would also help OP with their issue.
Another approach that I'd suggest: use vivaldi://bookmarks instead of or in addition to the bookmarks panel. I prefer this overview, and it makes it feasible to sort any bookmarks if you've got a bunch.
-
smokingweb
@pablochang said in Search Bookmark folders with all content:
I organize my links into multiple folders, and I can only remember folders. But when I search by folder, only the name appears and I can't open the contents inside. I recommend doing the same as Windows, being able to search only the folder and being able to open it with all its contents.
I have the same problem. Probably a simple fix would be adding one right-click menu voice such as "Go to folder" that points you to the folder.
Thanks!
-
-
thinkeranddoer
How do we know when this feature is accepted and planned for implementation?
-
mib2berlin
@thinkeranddoer
Hi, if the thread get the tag "Pipeline".
10 user votes in 18 months shown not a great user interest but this is not the only criteria.
Cheers, mib
-
While we wait for this to get addressed, is there a way to access the Chrome bookmark view? I tried chrome://bookmarks but I get redirected to the Vivaldi page
-
neltherion
I've been having this problem since the introduction of Bookmarks in Vivaldi...
-
Vivaldi, you solve problems very well. For 2 years, you could only send my theme to the archive. There are Corrections for 5 minutes. You spend more time searching for pests on the forum than searching for errors
-
@smokingweb you're giving the team the wrong direction. When the search field is empty, there is no filter there. And moving through the Bookmarks Panel does not cause any difficulties for the browser.
Resetting the filter should not reset the state of the folder tree, obtained by the search. This is a programmer's error.
Tips "how to get around", "how to use 10-20 clicks to continue to leave the browser unfinished" - this is a dangerous decision.
Then you can put the "Final" label on the entire browser. And let the users fix all the errors themselves.
-