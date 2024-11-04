Currently, Vivaldi settings are saved synchronously, but there is no ability to save them locally.

It is possible to save the entire configuration by saving the Default folder and the First Run file that exists in the profile path, but this Default folder contains data such as Cache, so it is a very large file even when compressed.

Backing up settings locally has a different meaning from synchronization, such as preparing for problems, insurance to try out different settings, and so on.

Please implement the ability to export customizations.