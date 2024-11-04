I would like to request the ability to backup customized menus and other settings locally.
-
Currently, Vivaldi settings are saved synchronously, but there is no ability to save them locally.
It is possible to save the entire configuration by saving the Default folder and the First Run file that exists in the profile path, but this Default folder contains data such as Cache, so it is a very large file even when compressed.
Backing up settings locally has a different meaning from synchronization, such as preparing for problems, insurance to try out different settings, and so on.
Please implement the ability to export customizations.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@idaten3d Please vote for the existing feature request:
Export/Import for User Settings.
It is a very older request with a lot of votes, which is tagged as PIPELINE. Nobody knows when it will be implemented, or if they do have some idea, they cannot say.
Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests