I'm logging into Facebook with the correct login and password, but after entering my credentials, the screen goes blank instead of prompting for my 2FA verification. Could you please assist in resolving this issue?
I tried everything I could, including,
-Refreshing the page
-Going back (asks me to put all my credentials again, and still get blank screen)
-Clear all histories and cookie
P.S. I just found out about Vivaldi and it's awesome. I installed it on all my pcs and mobiles. Just want to let the team know that they did a great job.
May be it is the ad blocker? Try temporarily disabling it and reload the page.
MyBookmark
@EricJH Thanks, done that but the issue still persist
Hi!
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
