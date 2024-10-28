Hey there, thank you for the reply! Sorry about the missing details.

W11 23 H2

7.0.3495.6 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

I'm adding it as a Google Account. I click the "+" under "Calendar Accounts", select "Google Calendar", sign in with my credentials and grant permissions (including the initially-unchecked options), and it just comes back with the error below. Note: I tested iCloud to see if it would work - it did. I tested it on another computer - same error.

If I click "Save Account" despite the error, it seems to work. Testing says "Connected to CalDAV. Found 10 Calendar(s)" but as you can see below, the Calendars never actually load. (I removed the iCloud connection to show that none of the Google Calendars appear - iCloud Calendars did appear in this section before I removed them).