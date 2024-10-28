Unable to Add Google Calendar Account
-
christopherjtaylor Supporters
Unable to Add Google Calendar Account - "Error getting calendars. Error fetching task lists, 404"
Hey there, trying to use Vivaldi Mail and Calendar for the first time with my (personal) Google Workspace account.
Mail is able to connect without issue - all emails/folders/etc appear correctly, but I am unable to connect my calendar. It shows me the error below despite granting all permissions. Any ideas? Thanks in advance!
--
ModEdit: Title
-
Hi!
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
How are you adding it?
As GAccount, WebCal...?
Just added one from default G Steps, all fine.
BTW,
W11 23H2
Latest V Stable
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
christopherjtaylor Supporters
Hey there, thank you for the reply! Sorry about the missing details.
W11 23 H2
7.0.3495.6 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
I'm adding it as a Google Account. I click the "+" under "Calendar Accounts", select "Google Calendar", sign in with my credentials and grant permissions (including the initially-unchecked options), and it just comes back with the error below. Note: I tested iCloud to see if it would work - it did. I tested it on another computer - same error.
If I click "Save Account" despite the error, it seems to work. Testing says "Connected to CalDAV. Found 10 Calendar(s)" but as you can see below, the Calendars never actually load. (I removed the iCloud connection to show that none of the Google Calendars appear - iCloud Calendars did appear in this section before I removed them).
-
christopherjtaylor Supporters
For what it's worth, this was the only other post I found when researching prior to making a thread: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/77884/can-t-add-google-calendar/3
Other than the error code (mine is 404, theirs was 403) and account type (mine is workspace, theirs is personal), it's the same error. Their thread was never resolved
-
You could try on a Clean Profile · P3 and see what happens.
If persists, and no one reply/reproduce in a couple of days, open an Official BR.
-
christopherjtaylor Supporters
Hey there, this is resolved. Spent a couple hours testing things on the Google side and turns out this issue occurs because I had the "Tasks" functionality turned off for my organization within the Google Admin Console.
Switching this to "ON" fixed the issue:
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@christopherjtaylor
Hi and thank you for the feedback, this will help other users with the same issue.
Cheers, mib