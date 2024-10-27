How to turn off "go to" bookmark suggestions when right clicking a selected set of words?

If I right click a word and there's some kind of match (not just to anything in the url) in my bookmarks then the right click menu gets populated with an option to Go To url for the bookmark.

I want to disable this from happening. It's extremely distracting, and unnecessary and unintuitive. If I want to go to a bookmark I'd rather either use the F2 menu or search in the bookmarks, not have the most hit or miss auto-suggestion of something potentially adjacent to the topic.

I can't find an option to disable it, I've searched the forums, searched google, searched with perplexity. At best I get results for disabling bookmark suggestions in address bars and quick command menus, but not the right click menu for selected words.

My browser info: 7.0.3495.6 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

an example of it happening using the word computer:

