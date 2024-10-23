Tile Tabs leading to Indefinite Refresh Loop
numbers327
Hi Folks. My first time here. I use tile tabbing every single day. However, sometimes the tile tab feature leads to indefinite refresh loop which is really annoying. Sometimes, quitting and reopening the browser makes it more stable, but even then the tabs will occasionally refresh. Now, I normally use Google Sheets in multiple tabs, but this time I was combining Doordash website with a webinar website, thus leading me to believe this is a browser issue.
Please let me know how I can gather more information to assist developers to fix this issue. It is not ALWAYS occurring, but does occur often enough that I think a number of other people could also be affected.
Video link: https://1drv.ms/f/s!AhRtFWgGlJKpj_pzISjSYIDH8O_i4g?e=xRKtQE
My asset:
Vivaldi 6.9.3447.55 (Stable channel) (x86_64) Revision e84d9b64620b4a3568cfa4acf851da15bad517cb OS macOS Version 14.6.1 (Build 23G93) JavaScript V8 12.8.374.38 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/128.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --disable-smooth-scrolling --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi Profile Path /Users/tylerwarner/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Default Linker lld Variations Seed Type Null
Hi!
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
I've seen an old report from MacOS too on 2022.
There was no user feedback to get information.
Since when happens?
Is that behaviour on any site?
Specific?
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
