Hello Community,

im at my wits end about this:

everytime i (re)start my machine and open the vivaldi desktop app, in which i am logged in to a google account, for YT and the mail/calender stuff, i keep getting the same loggin page, in which google states, that i need to give vivaldi perms, i do, next page tells me vivaldi ALREADY has perms and i set it to trust vivaldi, and this pop up alway appears after i start vivaldi or around the 15 min mark randomly.

also happened when i was gaming and the pop up randomly took the screen fokus from me.

Whats is more curious is, i only get a security notification via google, the first time this issue appears.

all the following times, no security notification pops into my mail.

my best assumption from reading in the forum is as follows:

Googles oAuth makes Problem and doesnt retain my browser as trustable basically

I already deleted the mail account, restarted vivaldi and added it again, same behavior.

I am grateful for any ideas, options or to dos to find a solution, i love vilvadi and dont want to need to switch back to another mailing system.

Thank you very much beforehand.