Google "Sign in Page" pops up when starting Vivaldi and almost all 15 Mins
Hello Community,
im at my wits end about this:
everytime i (re)start my machine and open the vivaldi desktop app, in which i am logged in to a google account, for YT and the mail/calender stuff, i keep getting the same loggin page, in which google states, that i need to give vivaldi perms, i do, next page tells me vivaldi ALREADY has perms and i set it to trust vivaldi, and this pop up alway appears after i start vivaldi or around the 15 min mark randomly.
also happened when i was gaming and the pop up randomly took the screen fokus from me.
Whats is more curious is, i only get a security notification via google, the first time this issue appears.
all the following times, no security notification pops into my mail.
my best assumption from reading in the forum is as follows:
Googles oAuth makes Problem and doesnt retain my browser as trustable basically
I already deleted the mail account, restarted vivaldi and added it again, same behavior.
I am grateful for any ideas, options or to dos to find a solution, i love vilvadi and dont want to need to switch back to another mailing system.
Thank you very much beforehand.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@MarcoManglitz Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@MarcoManglitz I guess you use Vivaldi Mail with a Google mail account and Google Calendar?
Looks like Google has changed the last days the oAuth procedure and detects browser changes.
I had to authenticate twice on my PC, confirming number pairs on my Android smartphone for Google mail and Calendar accounts.
@DoctorG Exactly, i am using both the mail and calendar function of my gmail acc in vivaldi.
I had to authentificate the first time i logged in, when setting up vivaldi some time ago, after that i have only gotten security notifications, or the pop up screen, as described.
do you know if i can do something now regarding the 0auth changes?
I saw an option or read about it, that i can change what vivaldi identfies itself as?
this will impact how google "sees" vivaldi i assume and could this help maybe?
I have no clue about 0auth and how the changes impact us right now.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
do you know if i can do something now regarding the 0auth changes?
I saw an option or read about it, that i can change what vivaldi identfies itself as?
this will impact how google "sees" vivaldi i assume and could this help maybe?
You can not do anything to solve this, for me such happened from time to time with Google after browser updates. Perhaps swithcing between different Google users causes such problems.
I do not know how Google detects a new browser.
Some months ago removing GMail accounts and Google Calendars in Vivaldi, restarting and re-adding them helped.
@DoctorG I sadly thought, that this will be the only viaable Option, i will test it asap and report back, to see if this fixed it. Thanks!