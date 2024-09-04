Hello,

I found out that it is sometimes quite useful for me to have multiple windows open (most of the time on different displays) and swap workspaces between those windows quickly.

Say I have Workspaces A and B running in windows X and Y respectively, if I want to swap between them, I have to swap to an intermediate workspace C on window X, swap to workspace A on window Y, then swap to workspace B on window X.

I think the option (maybe a toggle in the settings with a keyboard shortcut) to swap Workspaces in-place with one click would be quite nice.

Hope you'll consider this as a feature, thank you!