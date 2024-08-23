Browser keeps crashing when in break mode for extended periods
Every time I put my browser in break mode for an extended time or overnight and my computer goes to sleep I come back to find the browser closed itself. One or two times I got crash notices, but most of the time I don't. This has been the case for about a month.
My session is still there when I reopen, but I have my browser set to clear history on closing, intending to close it when I'm ready, so I have to keep putting my credentials back in to every website account I was using. Sure, I could disable "clear history upon closing," but I should not have to contend with the browser self closing all the time.
I run Monterey V12.6 and have one extension enabled: Pocket. The browser used to work fine. Anyone else having problems or is it just me?
Vivaldi 6.8.3381.55
I already gave the OS and how long it's been happening.
@FireScribe said in Browser keeps crashing when in break mode for extended periods:
I already gave the OS and how long it's been happening.
Yes,
For the future, follow the mentioned structure since it's easier to read and find the information out.
Now follow the mentioned troubleshooting steps.