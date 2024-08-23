Every time I put my browser in break mode for an extended time or overnight and my computer goes to sleep I come back to find the browser closed itself. One or two times I got crash notices, but most of the time I don't. This has been the case for about a month.

My session is still there when I reopen, but I have my browser set to clear history on closing, intending to close it when I'm ready, so I have to keep putting my credentials back in to every website account I was using. Sure, I could disable "clear history upon closing," but I should not have to contend with the browser self closing all the time.

I run Monterey V12.6 and have one extension enabled: Pocket. The browser used to work fine. Anyone else having problems or is it just me?