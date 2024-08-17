I use Linux Mint 22.0, and the current version of Vivaldi I use is 6.8.3381.46 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit). When I tried updating Vivaldi using Update Manager, it prompts:

Cannot initiate the connection to repo.vivaldi.com:443 (2001::6ca0:a5bd). - connect (101: Network is unreachable) Could not connect to repo.vivaldi.com:443 (54.234.18.200), connection timed outSome index files failed to download. They have been ignored, or old ones used instead.

And hence Vivaldi didn't show on the list of update manager.

So I tried downloading from the official website instead. When I double-clicked the .deb file, it showed "Error: Dependency is not satisfiable: libglib2.0-0 (>= 2.39.4)". So I can't update manually either.

Is there any solution? Thanks!