@0xbgan It is not useful to report such issue to bugtracker when nobody can reproduce it in support forum.

Next time discuss here in international support forum first and if issue it can be reproduced or you are advised to report it, send a bug report. Follow the guidelines!

Before reporting a bug

Make sure you have the latest version of Vivaldi. If you’re on an older version, please update your browser and check if you can still reproduce the issue.

If you can still reproduce it, follow the steps on our help page about troubleshooting issues in Vivaldi. Some bugs are caused by an Extension or a setting and can be easily solved.

Check the Forum. Well-known bugs, updates and temporary workarounds are often discussed there.

In case no one has mentioned the issue you’re having on the Forum, please start a new topic. Then our Community members can either suggest solutions for a fix or confirm the bug. When others can confirm the bug, please report the bug following the instructions below.

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-a-bug-in-vivaldi/