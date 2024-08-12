graphic glitch on ubuntu gnome + wayland
Has anyone else encountered a weird cursor + graphical glitch when opening vivaldi from the dash on ubuntu gnome + wayland? The cursor starts moving erratically and there are black corrupted pixels that appear randomly.
Please check Troubleshooting issues.
After you checked all items in Troubleshooting issues and that did not solve your issue, tell us more:
OS version and build
Installed security tools
like Antivirus, Internet Security etc.
Installed privacy & cleaner tools
Connection
f.ex LAN, WLAN, Mobile, VPN, Proxy etc
Installed extra codecs in OS
Installed third party ad/tracker filter or blocker
Installed latest chipset/GPU driver
from graphics producers website
Vivaldi version
Open page vivaldi://about
Use of Vivaldi ad/tracker blocker
Activated block lists
Info about changed settings in page vivaldi://flags
Installed extensions
Open vivaldi://system
Section extensions
Button Maximise…
Copy the items from list in row extensions
Paste here with </> button
Info about GPUs
Open vivaldi://gpu
Hit button Copy Report to Clipboard
Paste here with </> button
Updated DRM codec
Open vivaldi://components
Scroll down to "Widevine Content Decryption Module"
Post version number here
Try to update Widevine with "Check for Update" button
Info about media usage
Open vivaldi://media-internals
Click on Copy to Clipboard
Paste here with </> button
Visit the following links and tell us which options are selected for the selected flags:
vivaldi://flags/#ignore-gpu-blocklist
vivaldi://flags/#disable-accelerated-video-decode
URL where issue happens and if a player is used on webpage, the setting for video or audio format
Information if a Vivaldi downgrade was done before with the current browser profile
DoctorG Ambassador
@0xbgan Hi,
We need a bit more information to be able to follow up with this issue.
Would you please visit the following site, copy paste its content and share it with us:
- GPU: vivaldi://gpu
And could you visit the following links and tell us which option is selected for the selected flags:
- vivaldi://flags/#ignore-gpu-blacklist
- vivaldi://flags/#disable-accelerated-video-decode
@0xbgan It is not useful to report such issue to bugtracker when nobody can reproduce it in support forum.
Next time discuss here in international support forum first and if issue it can be reproduced or you are advised to report it, send a bug report. Follow the guidelines!
Before reporting a bug
Make sure you have the latest version of Vivaldi. If you’re on an older version, please update your browser and check if you can still reproduce the issue.
If you can still reproduce it, follow the steps on our help page about troubleshooting issues in Vivaldi. Some bugs are caused by an Extension or a setting and can be easily solved.
Check the Forum. Well-known bugs, updates and temporary workarounds are often discussed there.
In case no one has mentioned the issue you’re having on the Forum, please start a new topic. Then our Community members can either suggest solutions for a fix or confirm the bug. When others can confirm the bug, please report the bug following the instructions below.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-a-bug-in-vivaldi/
The bug tracker is NOT for support.
DoctorG Ambassador
@0xbgan Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Help on Vivaldi Mail (mail client for use with calendars, feeds, mails)
- Help on Vivaldi Calendar (the part of Vivaldi Mail client)
- User Reputation to use Vivaldi mail account
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
@0xbgan Could be GPUs, its drivers and Chromium core incompatibility with GPU Hardware Acceleration.
Try experimental setting each set to Enabled/Disabled:
vivaldi://flags/#disable-accelerated-2d-canvas
vivaldi://flags/#enable-gpu-rasterization
That last worked for me in the past when such glitches appeared.