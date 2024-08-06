Tab Click Recognized as Hold, Moving Tab to the other place
Summary
When clicking on a tab displayed at the top of the browser screen, the click is recognized as a hold, causing the tab to instantly move to the other place(next to it or to the far right).
Steps to Reproduce
Open the browser and display multiple tabs.
Click on any tab at the top of the screen.
Expected Behavior
When clicking on a tab, it should be selected normally without changing its position.
Environment
Vivaldi version: 6.8.3381.50
Operating System: macOS sonoma 14.4.1
Device: Mac Book Air (Apple M1) / Mac mini (Apple M2) (same OS version)
video of that problem
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-qJkG_BBNU68Ukzm2EoPOuKy60uTMhuE/view?usp=sharing
Additional information.
This issue does not occur on ↓
Vivaldi version: 6.8.3381.50
Operating System: macOS Ventura 13.4
Device: MacBook Pro (Apple M2 Pro)
Hi,
Have you tested on a Clean Profile?
Thanks to your advice the problem is solved.
I had not tried that yet, so I followed ↓ steps
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10388/refreshing-or-cleaning-your-profile
It may was an extension.
Usually,
After testing on a Clean Profile and determine whether it's global issue or not, there are some steps to follow before any reset:
Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
- Disable
CSS / JS Mods
Regarding Bug Hunting
Regarding Downgrades
In case a Reset is needed, below there are more up to date Guides.
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
Hello. Thank you for helping me solve my problem yesterday.
After a while, the problem here started to occur again.
I did not add any extention, and after using it for a while with some tabs open, it started to occur again.
I opened aws, youtube, chat-gpt, etc. and was doing normal web operations.
Also, I was using it with everything erased except history, reading list, bookmarks, and notes.
I have no cause in mind, but this was a quick sharing.
It seems weird,
Do this happen with
?
- Touchpad
- Mouse
- Both
- Even after V restart
- Cold Start
- Restarting machine
We continued our observations and experiments for a while and found the following
(In all cases, no extensions were installed.)
- Devise (Touchpad = Apple Magic Trackpad2)
- Mouse click (occur)
- Touchpad push-click (occur)
- Touchpad tap-click (doesn't occur)
- Vivaldi window size
- Full screen mode (occur)
- Small window (doesn't occur)
- Restart
- After restart Vivaldi (occur)
- After restart machine (occur)
- After cold start machine (occur)
- (Not occur for the first several hours to several days in all restart case)
If I delete
~/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/, uninstall Vivaldi, and reinstall it, the problem does not occur at first.
However, after 2~3 days of continued use, that problem starts to occur.
(I have changed the search engine to Google every time, and have set the search field to display as a button, so it is possible that some setting is involved in the problem, but I have not been able to test it.)
The following report is very similar to the problem I am facing
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/98587/tabs-drag-drop-is-broken-on-mac-full-screen
- Devise (Touchpad = Apple Magic Trackpad2)
I feel that the customization around the address bar is involved in this problem.
So next time I will try to use Vivaldi without any customization of the address bar to verify the condition of the problem.