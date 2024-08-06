Summary

When clicking on a tab displayed at the top of the browser screen, the click is recognized as a hold, causing the tab to instantly move to the other place(next to it or to the far right).

Steps to Reproduce

Open the browser and display multiple tabs.

Click on any tab at the top of the screen.

Expected Behavior

When clicking on a tab, it should be selected normally without changing its position.

Environment

Vivaldi version: 6.8.3381.50

Operating System: macOS sonoma 14.4.1

Device: Mac Book Air (Apple M1) / Mac mini (Apple M2) (same OS version)