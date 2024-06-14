Hello everyone,

For the past couple of months, I've been experiencing an issue where browser tabs randomly change their position when I select them. This problem only occurs in full-window mode. Upon closer inspection, it seems that the timeout for the drag-and-drop action is too short. As a result, when I click to select a tab, the browser mistakenly interprets this as a drag action.

I've recorded a video to illustrate the issue: Video Example.

Thank you for your attention.