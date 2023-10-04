Hi all,

Since I installed the latest update, Vivaldi seems to think every click on a tab is a click and drag – i.e., if i click on a tab, it thinks I'm trying to drag it out of the window. It therefore opens a new window every time I click on a tab. This is slowing down my computer and making it impossible to switch between tabs without keyboard shortcuts. I've tried this with a Magic Trackpad and Magic Mouse, and they both have the same issue. I'm not having the same issue in Google Chrome.

Has anyone else experienced this? No matter how lightly and quickly I click my mouse or trackpad, it drags the tab out of the window. It seems to register every mouse click on a tab as though I'm holding the clicker down.