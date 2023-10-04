We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Click and drag broken -- makes browser unusable
thompumpkin69420
Hi all,
Since I installed the latest update, Vivaldi seems to think every click on a tab is a click and drag – i.e., if i click on a tab, it thinks I'm trying to drag it out of the window. It therefore opens a new window every time I click on a tab. This is slowing down my computer and making it impossible to switch between tabs without keyboard shortcuts. I've tried this with a Magic Trackpad and Magic Mouse, and they both have the same issue. I'm not having the same issue in Google Chrome.
Has anyone else experienced this? No matter how lightly and quickly I click my mouse or trackpad, it drags the tab out of the window. It seems to register every mouse click on a tab as though I'm holding the clicker down.
Streptococcus
Holding the primary button down does nothing with my setup. I have a 4-button trackball, with each button programmed to do a different function. I do not see that problem at all. I guess your problem depends on how your mouse is set up.
thompumpkin69420
This doesn't happen in other browsers, though. That suggests there's something about Vivaldi that interprets my clicks as click-and-drags. Any ideas on what I could do to change its sensitivity? I've changed various settings in the Mouse and Trackpad settings, but nothing works
Streptococcus
In settings under Appearance there is a setting called "Use buttons in range controls". What does that do? I do not have it enabled. Could that be the source of your problem?