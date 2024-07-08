WTF is happening with my tabs?
I recorded a video because it’s difficult for me to explain in words what I mean.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FyoQhNNLt4g387QW9XixuiyHqXyoXGzQ/preview
Why the hell do they switch places or jump to second line?
If you go to Settings > Address Bar > Disable Open Tab, does that fix it?
There's a new feature, while good, is a bit weird.
@JDub said in WTF is happening with my tabs?:
I didn’t find anything similar in the Russian browser interface, and I can’t switch to English. In addition, important tabs began to close on their own. In short, I have to admit the complete failure of the Vivaldi browser and switch to another one.