Sometimes I need a saved password to login to another application.

In these cases, it is quite complicated to access the passwords saved in Vivaldi.

Open the browser, then Settings, then Password Manager...

It would be great if I can put a small (1x1, like a button) widget on the Android main screen, which I can click, and the browser open immediately and jump in to the Password Manager page. This would make it much easier to access passwords.

Thank you if you consider making it.

I apologise if my grammar is wrong.