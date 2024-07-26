How to block ALL Cookies
Hi,
I would like to block all cookies in the browser. Is there any option to do it? I'm using ZorinOS.
DoctorG Ambassador
DoctorG Ambassador
@Edu4 Open Settings → Privacy → Website Permissions
In left list select Global Permissions
In right list scroll down until Cookies
Select dropdown menu and switch to Block
Close Settings
@DoctorG Thank you, it was what i was looking for. I came from Windows using Opera GX. The only similar browser was Vivaldi. I hope they could implement the rightclick option on the pages to disable the dark mode for the specific page.
@Edu4, not with the right click, but maybe the filters in the Page actions menu ( ) can help.