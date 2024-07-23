Solved Vivaldi crashes at startup when using wayland
Hello,
I had an issue that youtube videos were in slow-mo, so I assumed, that the problem is related to hardware acceleration. I didn't manage to make it work on X11, so I switched my whole setup to Wayland. That's when I got stuck completely.
My setup:
Manjaro Linux
GNOME DE
Wayland
Dual monitor setup
Fractional Scaling enabled, x1.75 on one monitor, x1.5 on another
NVIDIA GPU (2080 Ti)
Vivaldi works with mentioned earlier problems with --ozone-platform=X11, it crashes at startup with --ozone-platform=wayland.
Workarounds I tried (and neither of them helped):
- Delete all extensions
- Remove/rename GPUCache folders
- add --disable-extensions
- add --force-device-scale-factor=2
- rm -rf ~/.config/vivaldi (switches --ozone-platform, immediately stops working after switching back)
- Some combinations of previous workarounds
Problem exists for both vivaldi 6.8.3381.48-1 and vivaldi-snapshot 6.9.3405.3-1 packages.
Error message:
[18325:18325:0723/120351.314215:ERROR:wayland_event_watcher.cc(43)] libwayland: [destroyed object]: error 7: failed to import supplied dmabufs: Could not bind the given EGLImage to a CoglTexture2D [0723/120351.319535:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [1] 18325 trace trap (core dumped) vivaldi
I didn't manage to get crash logs, command from
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-linux/just produces empty archive.
I believe I fixed it with disabling integrated gpu in BIOS. In the end it's partially my fault, but error messages were really confusing
Also I have just found one more error message and stack traces in the journal:
Jul 23 13:31:47 anonymous gnome-shell[1973]: WL: error in client communication (pid 20752) Jul 23 13:31:47 anonymous systemd-coredump[20920]: Process 20752 (vivaldi-bin) of user 1000 terminated abnormally with signal 5/TRAP, processing... Jul 23 13:31:47 anonymous systemd[1]: Started Process Core Dump (PID 20920/UID 0). Jul 23 13:31:48 anonymous systemd-coredump[20922]: [🡕] Process 20752 (vivaldi-bin) of user 1000 dumped core. Stack trace of thread 20752: #0 0x00005974c61a0aa0 n/a (vivaldi-bin + 0x7202aa0) #1 0x00005974c61a104d n/a (vivaldi-bin + 0x720304d) #2 0x000079defbaa5ab9 n/a (libglib-2.0.so.0 + 0x5cab9) #3 0x000079defbb079e7 n/a (libglib-2.0.so.0 + 0xbe9e7) #4 0x000079defbaa4fc5 g_main_context_iteration (libglib-2.0.so.0 + 0x5bfc5) #5 0x00005974c1aea2c7 n/a (vivaldi-bin + 0x2b4c2c7) #6 0x00005974c3ca0965 n/a (vivaldi-bin + 0x4d02965) #7 0x00005974c3c9feae n/a (vivaldi-bin + 0x4d01eae) #8 0x00005974c4715a96 n/a (vivaldi-bin + 0x5777a96) #9 0x00005974c4715810 n/a (vivaldi-bin + 0x5777810) #10 0x00005974c4717682 n/a (vivaldi-bin + 0x5779682) #11 0x00005974c4792755 n/a (vivaldi-bin + 0x57f4755) #12 0x00005974c4792eaa ChromeMain (vivaldi-bin + 0x57f4eaa) #13 0x000079defad98c88 n/a (libc.so.6 + 0x25c88) #14 0x000079defad98d4c __libc_start_main (libc.so.6 + 0x25d4c) #15 0x00005974c556271a _start (vivaldi-bin + 0x65c471a) ...
@mk0rvin I can not test on Manjaro yet.
On my Debian 12 KDE + Ubuntu 22 LTS GNOME / Wayland / NVIdia GT 710 all is nice.
Can you tell if starting with
vivaldi --disable-gpu
Yep,
vivaldi --ozone-platform=wayland --disable-gpuseems to be working fine.
BTW, forgot to mention: version of nvidia driver I have: nvidia 550.100
@mk0rvin Looks Vivaldi dislikes GPU driver.
What happens if you start as
vivaldi --ignore-gpu-blocklist
vivaldi --ozone-platform=wayland --ignore-gpu-blocklist
gives the same result as in initial bug report
@mk0rvin Sad.
For a check with Chromium 126, does it start or crash?
Just to see if it is a Vivaldi or Chromium core issue.
-
@mk0rvin Ah, disabling of internal GPU helped.
Fine
I would never expected that a enabled internal GPU and having external GPU card could crash Vivaldi.
But i do have only NVidia active on my Linux PC workstation.
@DoctorG Unfortunately, it says, that I can't edit the post after 3600 seconds. BTW, thank you for your help!
-
@mk0rvin Try again, you have now Reputation level 2 an that should work to edit a post.
@mk0rvin Nice, editing worked for you.