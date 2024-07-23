Hello,

I had an issue that youtube videos were in slow-mo, so I assumed, that the problem is related to hardware acceleration. I didn't manage to make it work on X11, so I switched my whole setup to Wayland. That's when I got stuck completely.

My setup:

Manjaro Linux

GNOME DE

Wayland

Dual monitor setup

Fractional Scaling enabled, x1.75 on one monitor, x1.5 on another

NVIDIA GPU (2080 Ti)

Vivaldi works with mentioned earlier problems with --ozone-platform=X11, it crashes at startup with --ozone-platform=wayland.

Workarounds I tried (and neither of them helped):

Delete all extensions

Remove/rename GPUCache folders

add --disable-extensions

add --force-device-scale-factor=2

rm -rf ~/.config/vivaldi (switches --ozone-platform, immediately stops working after switching back)

Some combinations of previous workarounds

Problem exists for both vivaldi 6.8.3381.48-1 and vivaldi-snapshot 6.9.3405.3-1 packages.

Error message:

[18325:18325:0723/120351.314215:ERROR:wayland_event_watcher.cc(43)] libwayland: [destroyed object]: error 7: failed to import supplied dmabufs: Could not bind the given EGLImage to a CoglTexture2D [0723/120351.319535:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [1] 18325 trace trap (core dumped) vivaldi