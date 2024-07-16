Possibility to lock a tabs original URL
It could be extremely useful if it was possible to lock a tabs "Default URL".
So when you start V, all pinned tabs are restored to the default URL.
In addition, it could be nice if the "home" button/hotkey, when on a pinned tab, would set go back to the Default URL of the Pinned tab instead of the predefined "homepage".
Or like Edge do it, display a padlock on the tab, and when clicking this you return to default URL.
AND
Make an option to enable sync of pinned tabs.
Pesala Ambassador
@nOrphf said in Possibility to lock a tabs original URL:
It could be extremely useful if it was possible to lock a tabs "Default URL".
Right-click on the Address Bar to customise it, and add the Rewind button; or Click and hold the Back button to show the History List, then select the default URL at the bottom of the list.
In Settings, Keyboard, Page, assign any shortcut you like to History Rewind. However, Home is a reserved shortcut, so you will have to use something else, like Ctrl+Home or Alt+Home.
The rewind button is a great intermediate solution.
But it still doesn't help if I have some pinned tabs which aren't at the correct URL and I close the browser the "rewind" URL is reverted to the last active page of that tab.
Thanks!
EDIT:
I did do a search, but thank you for the discrete reminder in "Add Search as Web Panel", since the forum only shows the original post date, I didn't think it relevant to look at it. But now I did and can see that it is still active.
At the same time reading the last 15 posts or so just made me angry that it should be so hard to get, what I can't believe is other than, a relatively small change implemented.
It actually made me consider switching away from Vivaldi again.
P.s. This is NOT a bashing of YOU, since, I assume, you are just helping and not directly involved with the Vivaldi development team. This is towards Vivaldi as a company.
Pesala Ambassador
@nOrphf said in Possibility to lock a tabs original URL:
At the same time reading the last 15 posts or so just made me angry that it should be so hard to get, what I can't believe is other than, a relatively small change implemented.
We get no end of angry users complaining about features not being implemented after five years or whatever, even though they have accumulated 100s of votes.
What new forum members do not understand is that the Vivaldi Team is small; just 29 developers working on multiple versions of Vivaldi (Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, macOS, etc.) and there are over 5,300 requests in total. As well as adding features, the team has to fix bugs, and keep the Chromium code updated and secure.
What some imagine to be essential features are not at all. The bulk of my time is spent suggesting workarounds to offer potential solutions. Vivaldi is extremely customisable with Command Chains, Editable Shortcuts, Mouse Gestures, Toolbars, and menus. CSS can modify the UI to a great extent. See the Modding Forum.
barbudo2005
Said:
It could be extremely useful if it was possible to lock a tabs "Default URL".
You must understand that the problem is not in Vivaldi, but in the way you use it.
When I started using browsers, one of the things that bothered me the most was that when I was on a page and I was interested in visiting several links, the links would open on the original page and I had to use the rewind button every time.
All my links open in new tabs.
What is the idea of "saving" open tabs when in Vivaldi we have tab stacks and workspaces?
Try with the extension Link Control or similar:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/olcpmlhnomiabbndnfplobojnhjljapm
Said:
It actually made me consider switching away from Vivaldi again. …...This is towards Vivaldi as a company.
Don't say ridiculous phrases that don't scare anyone. Just quit.
@Pesala I'm not angry I'm disappointed.
It really isn't about what size they are, it's prioritising which features to add. As I do hope there is time for feature adding aswell...
But no responsd from the develop team in anyway for 6 years is bad. At least they could respond and say it isn't a priority for now, instead of leaving hundreds of users not knowing if their voted feature request will be implemented or not.
I did NOT say that it was an essential feature, I said it should be an easy feature to implement.
As it is now, when Vivaldi closes it saves the pinned websites and there current URL.
Those entries should remain the same, so it is actually some removal of an update statement and not new code. Then we are very close to MY feature request anyway.
Next they should reuse the "close" button, but change the icon to a padlock and instead of closing the tab it should change the address bar location to what URL is stored in the database for that given tab.
That's it for my request at least.
If I can accomplish this with chained commands, CSS or modding, please do point me in at bit more specific direction, thanks.
@barbudo2005 I'm sorry what? do you know the concept of a "Feature request"?
I'm in no way using it more wrong or right than you. I'm using it to my liking, and I'm humbly asking the dev team if this is a feature they think could be an asset to their application.
Should you phrase be any less ridiculous than mine?
I'm not trying to scare anyone, I'm trying to give awareness that actions have consequences.
If everyone did as you suggest Vivaldi wouldn't have any users at all.
The biggest issue with this feature request section is that the feature request itself is getting lost in massive responses accumulated over 6 years of argumentation of whether a feature is justified for beeing requested.
A feature request board should be monitored by the dev team and replys should be relevant to the requested feature itself and not possible workarounds and discussions.
If I was requesting help with working around, what for me is, a limitation, I would ask in the support forum for help. Yes that would mean that I have to create 2 threads, but that would also separate the awareness so that both threads could get maximum awareness.
-
barbudo2005
Said:
I'm not trying to scare anyone, I'm trying to give awareness that actions have consequences.
Better said for your case would be: "No actions have consequences".
Do not threaten.
When I was a kid in the neighborhood there were stray dogs, and the saying that used to be used was:
"Dog that barks doesn't bite."
-
almosteasy
Hi @Pesala
I know the conversation about this has been "boiling" hot, but I do have a question whether the vivaldi team can consider this implementation:
When you turn a tab into a pinned tab, add a metadata to the tab's attribute to say this is original URL for the fixed tab and then just right click on the said tab and display an option of "Go to the fixed URL", which would be looking at the stored metadata and just "shove" it to the URL bar.
I understand that this can be resolved with Rewind, but my requests comes from a different context than @nOrphf (I believe). Basically, my job intranet wipes out internal history of a tab after I get signed out. So there are many situations where I want to track pinned URLs, but I can't because the intranet literally wipes out the whole history list for the tab so Rewind or going Backwards isn't working.
I understand that there's a bookmarking system in place that can sorta solve this problem, but when you have multiple workspaces and a dozens, if not hundreds, of tabs are stored in there, it becomes impossible to manage it all since you have to physically remember from which contexts/workspaces tabs came from.
I know there's history search, but when you have very obscure names for site pages, it can also become impossible to find what you need.
I see that the development team is small and have their own set of priorities, but any possibility to introduce this as life of quality improvement goal, perhaps not necessarily as high priority? It's just I believe it will be great feature to have for the web browser, especially when the websites, like I have to face, wipe out tab histories and be inconvenient for productivity.