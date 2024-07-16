@Pesala I'm not angry I'm disappointed.

It really isn't about what size they are, it's prioritising which features to add. As I do hope there is time for feature adding aswell...

But no responsd from the develop team in anyway for 6 years is bad. At least they could respond and say it isn't a priority for now, instead of leaving hundreds of users not knowing if their voted feature request will be implemented or not.

I did NOT say that it was an essential feature, I said it should be an easy feature to implement.

As it is now, when Vivaldi closes it saves the pinned websites and there current URL.

Those entries should remain the same, so it is actually some removal of an update statement and not new code. Then we are very close to MY feature request anyway.

Next they should reuse the "close" button, but change the icon to a padlock and instead of closing the tab it should change the address bar location to what URL is stored in the database for that given tab.

That's it for my request at least.

If I can accomplish this with chained commands, CSS or modding, please do point me in at bit more specific direction, thanks.

@barbudo2005 I'm sorry what? do you know the concept of a "Feature request"?

I'm in no way using it more wrong or right than you. I'm using it to my liking, and I'm humbly asking the dev team if this is a feature they think could be an asset to their application.

Should you phrase be any less ridiculous than mine?

I'm not trying to scare anyone, I'm trying to give awareness that actions have consequences.

If everyone did as you suggest Vivaldi wouldn't have any users at all.

The biggest issue with this feature request section is that the feature request itself is getting lost in massive responses accumulated over 6 years of argumentation of whether a feature is justified for beeing requested.

A feature request board should be monitored by the dev team and replys should be relevant to the requested feature itself and not possible workarounds and discussions.

If I was requesting help with working around, what for me is, a limitation, I would ask in the support forum for help. Yes that would mean that I have to create 2 threads, but that would also separate the awareness so that both threads could get maximum awareness.