How to troubleshoot about:blank ?
When clicking on a link in an email that worked up until 3 days ago, Vivaldi opens a new tab and displays about:blank in the URL, but nothing else happens.
When using Firefox, the URL appears in the URL bar, but the connection times out.
When using a different computer, the links work properly.
How do I troubleshoot to find what is blocking the link on this particular computer?
Hi,
Since this fails as well on another browser, you should try to remember any recent changes, OS updates, Firewall, Security Software...
You would try using a resident VPN or connect to another Network like the Phone's HotSpot if possible.
Also, what's your current OS?
Also,
@Zalex108 Using Windows 10 with all updates as of latest push.