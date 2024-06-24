I'm using the English version of Vivaldi for Windows, even thought my OS is set to German.

Whenever I try to display a help topic, it is in German, but I want to view the English version. How do I do this?

An example:

I enter the following URL or click on a link leading to the URL:

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/navigation/what-is-direct-match/

Result:

I get redirected to a German page

https://help.vivaldi.com/de/desktop-de/navigation-de/was-ist-direct-match/

There is even a link on that German page that the article is available in English. If I click it, I'm presented with the same German page again.

How do I display the English help page?