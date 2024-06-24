Display help topics in English
I'm using the English version of Vivaldi for Windows, even thought my OS is set to German.
Whenever I try to display a help topic, it is in German, but I want to view the English version. How do I do this?
An example:
I enter the following URL or click on a link leading to the URL:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/navigation/what-is-direct-match/
Result:
I get redirected to a German page
https://help.vivaldi.com/de/desktop-de/navigation-de/was-ist-direct-match/
There is even a link on that German page that the article is available in English. If I click it, I'm presented with the same German page again.
How do I display the English help page?
DoctorG Ambassador
@Hasenfrau The Help pages have a button at top right where you can switch language.
Thank you! I didn't see the button at first. Now that I know it is there, it is pretty obvious.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Hasenfrau Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Hasenfrau Kein Problem, willkommen hier.
Du hättest auch hier fragen können: https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/24/deutsch-german
Die Drachin ist aus und hilft auch dort gern.