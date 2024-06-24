I have come to open just about each link from web search results into a private window. This is because of cookie selection windows on webpages that I visit, and because of how difficult some, if not most, websites make it to reject all cookies from their hundreds of partners with so-called "legitimate interests". I have even seen cookie selection windows with 900+ partners.

I would find it really helpful to have a site-specific setting "Open links in private window" controlling whether clicks on a website will open the target link in a private tab/window. That way, I can configure it on my web search sites and no longer worry about cookies or the whopping number of companies getting my personal data.