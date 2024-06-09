Can't interact with websites after a few minutes of use
-
voyager1sun
Vivaldi will stop working randomly, only tabs can be moved. Clicking on websites does nothing, closing tabs does nothing.
I use Wayland, because XWayland or X11 have other major bugs.
So it seems like I have to switch back to Firefox...
What can I try to fix this or get more info to report a bug?
OS: OpenSUSE Tumbleweed 6.7.3329.39 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --ozone-platform-hint=wayland --flag-switches-end --ozone-platform=wayland --eye-dropper-not-supported --save-page-as-mhtml
-
@voyager1sun there are issues caused by Drag&Drop handling in Chromium on
Wayland.
In
Vivaldi 6.8with Chromium 126 they may have been resolved.
-
voyager1sun
Thanks I'll test the snapshot.
This bug seems to not happen anymore when I use it without the ozone set to wayland so xwayland is usable at least.
-
edwardp Ambassador
@voyager1sun You can report a bug here.
I have tried the
ozone-platform=waylandflag in the past and had mixed results. I no longer use it.