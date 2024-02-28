Flickering all the time on Wayland
-
I updated to Plasma 6.0 and switched to Wayland.
In the search bar and on most sites characters appear with a delay, tabs and websites flicker when scrolling, sometimes the whole windows turns black for 0.5s. (This doesn't happen with other (electron/chromium) apps.)
Can someone help me troubleshoot these issues?
Makes Vivaldi nearly unusable.
system details:
Operating System: KDE neon 6.0
KDE Plasma Version: 6.0.0
KDE Frameworks Version: 6.0.0
Qt Version: 6.6.2
Kernel Version: 6.5.0-21-generic (64-bit)
Graphics Platform: Wayland
Processors: i7-3770 CPU @ 3.40GHz
Memory: 31,3 GiB of RAM
Graphics Processor: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060/PCIe/SSE2
-
Most of it can't be seen on screenshots but 2 examples:
https://aronkvh.hu/vivaldibug2.webm
https://aronkvh.hu/vivaldibug1.webm
-
running ''vivaldi --disable-gpu'' makes it better, doesn't completely disappear though
-
edwardp Ambassador
As explained in this post, Vivaldi does not officially support Wayland.
Plasma 6.0 was released only today and I'm sure there are issues yet to be worked out.
My advice is to use X11 with Vivaldi. Or, if you prefer Wayland, switch to a distro still using Plasma 5.27.
-
I'm actually running Fedora Kinoite 40-PreRelease with KDE 6.0 on Wayland. I have no issue at all. It has been working like a charm!
-
DoctorG Ambassador
In the past mostly a GSync/VSync NVidia panel setting caused such flicker.