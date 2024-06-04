Change positionwindow control buttons
Vivaldi allows for some customization, less than in the past anyway. I use for instance, the tabs closing x buttons on the left. I also use Firefox with those settings, with the three main max/min/close to the left, because FF is totally customizable. Plus I'm a Mac user too. So also for consistency with the current settings of Vivaldi, button tabs, I ask the developers if it would be possible an option to move the three main buttons to the left side as well, because when I use Vivaldi I am not comfortable with this difference. Last, if it would be possible to add to shift+enter and alt+enter also ctrl+enter with the same function.
@1Al said in Change positionwindow control buttons:
Last, if it would be possible to add to shift+enter and alt+enter also ctrl+enter with the same function.
Why not just use Enter?
Option to Open a URL/Search Results in a New Tab from the Address Bar with Enter
I don’t think we can customise Windows Title Bar elements for Vivaldi. This is part of the OS.
I thought I explained it, I'm used to have the control buttons to the left, especially on the browsers. Tha same for the keyboard shortcuts. I am used for years to using ctrl+enter in the address bar. With Mac ctrl+enter = alt+enter (Windows), so for this habit, very often I face with the current open tab deleted from the new opened search tab. On Windows I remapped alt and control keys inverting them, for my comfort of use. I hope I'm making myself clear this time. If Vivaldi gives the option to use the tab close button on the left, I don't see why it couldn't offer the ctrl+alt option for new open search tab. In the settings there is already a second shift+enter option.