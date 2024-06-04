@Pesala said in Change positionwindow control buttons:

I thought I explained it, I'm used to have the control buttons to the left, especially on the browsers. Tha same for the keyboard shortcuts. I am used for years to using ctrl+enter in the address bar. With Mac ctrl+enter = alt+enter (Windows), so for this habit, very often I face with the current open tab deleted from the new opened search tab. On Windows I remapped alt and control keys inverting them, for my comfort of use. I hope I'm making myself clear this time. If Vivaldi gives the option to use the tab close button on the left, I don't see why it couldn't offer the ctrl+alt option for new open search tab. In the settings there is already a second shift+enter option.