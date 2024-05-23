Dragging links breaks vivaldi when ozone platform is Wayland
-
After dragging a link mouse clicks stop working: can't open links, can't open context menu, clicking a tab makes the tab stick to the mouse only releasing when moving the mouse down in the web page, can't close the browser.
Here's a screen recording:
https://imgur.com/46JJYvN
Only happens with ozone platform set to Wayland (or auto when on Wayland).
I think this started happening with 6.7.
-
Before recording I deleted the config folder, so no extensions were used and the only setting changed was the ozone platform.
-
@gfb899 seems to be long standing known issues in
Chromium, (Google) developers are in contact with compositor devs (Plasma 6, Sway, wlroots, ...).
-
Can confirm, I've been seeing this issue a lot lately and I'm with gfb899 in that it started after the 6.7 update. While it may be a long-standing Chromium bug using Vivaldi on Wayland was fine until the changes made in this Vivaldi update, that I had cause to visit these forums for because initially it opened to a fully blank window, suggesting some work on the rendering: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97310/v-6-7-vivaldi-crash-on-startup-linux?_=1716555749757
Uploading images to websites seems to trigger it frequently as well; the browser becomes unresponsive to mouse or key commands forcing an exit and re-open of the browser.
-
KDE's part is fixed for Plasma 6.1 coming 18-06-2024, I use the beta (6.0.90) with the wayland flag and there are no such issues anymore.
P.S. Can someone merge all those same threads into one (including this one ofc)?
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97655/v-6-7-drag-and-drop-bug
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/753598 and on
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/98142/dragging-links-breaks-vivaldi-when-ozone-platform-is-wayland
-
@npro From Chromium's side issues with Wayland should have been fixed for Snapshot 6.8.3371.4 / Chrome 126.0.6478.24 https://chromium-review.googlesource.com/c/chromium/src/+/5544941 (24 > 10)