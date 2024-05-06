v 6.7 | Drag and Drop bug
-
I discovered an annoying behavior after upgrading to 6.7. If you select some text on a page and try to drag it a bit then the whole input is stuck. It's not possible to click on anything. Moreover, the UI is affected too. Only restarting helps. Is it a known issue?
The content of "about":
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.24 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) Revision d4410a3fae50d95430d6ef72fe7b356214423a78 OS Linux JavaScript V8 12.4.254.15 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/124.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --ozone-platform-hint=wayland --flag-switches-end --ozone-platform=wayland --eye-dropper-not-supported --
-
@quarck
Hi, I cant reproduce this, I can drag a little or like in the image but no freeze on Opensuse Linux:
Can you add your distribution and DE, please?
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin I'm on KDE Neon.
-
@quarck
I guess Neon use the latest KDE/Plasma version, I am on 6.04.
-
@quarck said in v 6.7 | Drag and Drop bug:
If you select some text on a page and try to drag it a bit then the whole input is stuck. It's not possible to click on anything. Moreover, the UI is affected too. Only restarting helps.
because of this in your parameters:
--ozone-platform=wayland
Running as a true Wayland app is broken since the jump to Chromium 124. Even if you keep
--ozone-platform-hint=waylandthe browser ignores it and runs as Xwayland, because otherwise you would just get a nonresponsive window.
@quarck said in v 6.7 | Drag and Drop bug:
Is it a known issue?
I would assume so, but you could report it.
-
@npro
Hi and thanks, I over read the flag.
Using Wayland with default flags even crash on my system.
@quarck
Can you test this on Chromium?
If it work there it is a Vivaldi bug and it make sense to report it to the bug tracker.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username. Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
Can you test this on Chromium?
I updated Google Chrome to version 124 and can reproduce the issue. I found the issue in the Chromium issue tracker https://issues.chromium.org/issues/336449364.
-
@quarck
Ah good, this bug has higher priority and is marked as "In Progress".
If the Chromium developer push a fix in the main source, Vivaldi will get it in one of the next updates automatically.
Cheers, mib
-
-
This post is deleted!