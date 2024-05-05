Death by a thousand digital paper cuts

Many people are hyper-focused (rightly so) on removing unnecessary UI interactions, mouse moves, and button clicks, as every extra required user interaction (especially in repetitive processes) creates a drag on efficient use of a tool. They are real, and they are a real time/mental-energy killer. I've seen them absolutely kill user enjoyment of a product to the point of creating a migration away from said tools.

Please strongly consider removing unnecessary mouse clicks and/or allow for quicker paths for managing workspaces.

Current State

Currently, if one wants to delete an "ephemeral" workspace (or one that is treated by temporary) you do the following steps.

Move mouse to workspaces tab fly out Click the workspace fly out Move mouse to workspace that one wants to remove Right-click (context click) on the desired workspace name Select delete workspace Move mouse across the window to the confirmation dialogue Click delete to confirm.

This is way too many steps and becomes cumbersome when desiring to create and trash a lot of workspaces.

Ideal State

There's a few things that could help make this much smoother, especially when managing a large volume of workspaces or treating them ephemerally (as I and many do.) This could be simplified to something like the following: