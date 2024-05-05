Reduce number of UI steps in managing workspaces
bencodesall
Death by a thousand digital paper cuts
Many people are hyper-focused (rightly so) on removing unnecessary UI interactions, mouse moves, and button clicks, as every extra required user interaction (especially in repetitive processes) creates a drag on efficient use of a tool. They are real, and they are a real time/mental-energy killer. I've seen them absolutely kill user enjoyment of a product to the point of creating a migration away from said tools.
Please strongly consider removing unnecessary mouse clicks and/or allow for quicker paths for managing workspaces.
Current State
Currently, if one wants to delete an "ephemeral" workspace (or one that is treated by temporary) you do the following steps.
- Move mouse to workspaces tab fly out
- Click the workspace fly out
- Move mouse to workspace that one wants to remove
- Right-click (context click) on the desired workspace name
- Select delete workspace
- Move mouse across the window to the confirmation dialogue
- Click delete to confirm.
This is way too many steps and becomes cumbersome when desiring to create and trash a lot of workspaces.
Ideal State
There's a few things that could help make this much smoother, especially when managing a large volume of workspaces or treating them ephemerally (as I and many do.) This could be simplified to something like the following:
- Hover over workspace to expand the list
- Click on a trash icon on the specific workspace in the list
- Hit enter to confirm (or, make the confirmation pop up where the click in #2 happened, or have a setting in the Vivaldi settings to bypass confirmation)