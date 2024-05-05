Vivaldi on Linux Sync broken?
-
Made a fresh install of Ubuntu 24.04. Installed Vivaldi browser and signed in to the profile which I use on Windows and was using earlier on Linux too. But the sync window remains at Initialisng....
There is no progress. Vivaldi version: 6.7.3329.24
-
-
@meandrake Vivaldi Sync works for me at this tine; tested on Debian 12 KDE.
Do you use any Proxy/VPN?
-
No proxy no VPN. Clean fresh install of Ubuntu 24.04. I even created a brand new Vivaldi user account just to make sure there was no data incompatibility with the Windows login account. Even the newly created account on Vivaldi Linux stays stuck at initialising.
-
And now it's hit me on Windows too.
-
mib2berlin
@meandrake
Hi, I checked to log out/in to test this on Opensuse but got no issues.
The sync server is: https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/vivid-sync
You cant reach it directly but you can do some tests with
ping bifrost.vivaldi.com
Or
tracepathfor example whether you can reach the server.
-
mib2berlin
@meandrake
It could be your ISP is blocking it or the DNS is not working correctly.
-
@mib2berlin said in Vivaldi on Linux Sync broken?:
Damn! That did it. I changed my network from ethernet to Wifi (different ISPs for wired ethernet and Wifi) and the thing works.
Label it solved.