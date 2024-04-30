Can't see settings button on Google Search pages in Vivaldi
The settings "gear" on the Google Search pages is missing in Vivaldi and in its place is something called Search Labs.
Chrome:
Vivaldi:
This leaves no way to access the settings for Google Search while using Vivaldi, which is my default browser. I think this changed fairly recently as I had not noticed it in the past.
@brob The Google home page changes depending on a lot of things, depending on whether you are signed in and what services you have. It has no relation to what browser you're using.
Read:
https://support.google.com/websearch/answer/
"Experiments may change how Google Search appears. For example, you might get an AI-powered overview at the top of search results. Also, you might get different design layouts than you’re used to."
For me when signed in, the Settings are at the lower right.
I can't remember the last time I saw the Settings icon in that position.
valentino34
@brob This is because you're logged in to your Google account in Vivaldi.
Works nice in 6.7.3329.24 Win 11
I guess for some users Google tests new and experimental features.