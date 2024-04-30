@brob The Google home page changes depending on a lot of things, depending on whether you are signed in and what services you have. It has no relation to what browser you're using.

https://support.google.com/websearch/answer/

"Experiments may change how Google Search appears. For example, you might get an AI-powered overview at the top of search results. Also, you might get different design layouts than you’re used to."

For me when signed in, the Settings are at the lower right.

I can't remember the last time I saw the Settings icon in that position.