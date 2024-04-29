Spell Check no longer works in 'new tab' search field
Spell Checking No longer works on the new tab 'favorites' page (start page) search field.
Why?
How to get it to work again?
Landis.
PS...
the 'tags' should include Desktop Environments as an application is more dependent on it than the OS
@LandisTwo Did this work? I never used startpage search. But one thing to note is spell check isn’t available in the address field or the regular search field either.
Yes, that worked in old Vivaldi.6.6.3271.61 Stable.