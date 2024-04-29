V 6.7 | ERR_EMPTY_RESPONSE
Hi. After update to 6.7.3329.17 some webpages are not loading. As far as I can see, this applies mainly to pages related to the META: facebook.com, whatsapp.com, instagram.com.
I use uBlock but even after deactivating nothing changes.
On other browsers everything works fine.
Any ideas how to solve this problem?
@Staryhaliny does it happen in a guest window or a private window?
Staryhaliny
@Hadden89: Both - in regular and in private mode.
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
Hadden has mentioned the Guest,
Private can still run defined Extensions troubling the Profile.
So,
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
Staryhaliny
Oh, I'm so sorry, I didn't know "guest mode" even exist
But the problem also occurs in guest mode.
Vivaldi Version: 6.7.3329.17 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Since when happens: last update
OS / Version / DE: Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4291)
I will try all those troubleshooting steps later and let know.