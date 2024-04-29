6.7.3329.17: ERR_EMPTY_RESPONSE

Hi. After update to 6.7.3329.17 some webpages are not loading. As far as I can see, this applies mainly to pages related to the META: facebook.com, whatsapp.com, instagram.com.

I use uBlock but even after deactivating nothing changes.

On other browsers everything works fine.

Any ideas how to solve this problem?