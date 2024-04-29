disabling autoplay on one site disables it on all others
disabling autoplay on one site disables it on all others
Hi,
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
There was a Flag/Switch affecting like this for Mute Tabs.
Check it
If not that, continue
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
6.7.3329.21 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
windows 10 64bits
all "flags" are disabled.
I tried all the methods I know but the problem persists, it's definitely a problem with Vivaldi.
I'm on W11 and not seeing this.
Maybe other users on W10 could test it.
Hi,
check on vivaldi://settings/content/autoplay
maybe one of your settings is prior to all sites, and not only that one.
