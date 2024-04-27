Can’t say FTM which party is responsible, but since I last updated openSUSE Tumbleweed Vivaldi opens up as a blank window under Wayland.

My Vivaldi is version 6.7.3329.17 stable. I have set the “Preferred Ozone platform” flag to “auto” in chrome://flags so that Wayland is automatically selected when available; this also means that if I switch to an X11 session, Vivaldi works fine. It also works fine if the flag is on its default setting, but then then the rendering is blocky and blurry.

openSUSE Tumbleweed is running kernel version 6.8.7-1-default; I have no idea how to get a version number from Wayland. WM/compositor is Hyprland, and even that gives a funny version string (“built from branch at commit dirty ()”).