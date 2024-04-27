V 6.7 | Wayland support broken?
-
SuperOscar Translator
Can’t say FTM which party is responsible, but since I last updated openSUSE Tumbleweed Vivaldi opens up as a blank window under Wayland.
My Vivaldi is version 6.7.3329.17 stable. I have set the “Preferred Ozone platform” flag to “auto” in chrome://flags so that Wayland is automatically selected when available; this also means that if I switch to an X11 session, Vivaldi works fine. It also works fine if the flag is on its default setting, but then then the rendering is blocky and blurry.
openSUSE Tumbleweed is running kernel version 6.8.7-1-default; I have no idea how to get a version number from Wayland. WM/compositor is Hyprland, and even that gives a funny version string (“built from branch at commit dirty ()”).
-
Aaron Translator
@SuperOscar
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97266/extra-6-7-fixes-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3329-19
[Linux] Black screen with flag ozone-platform-hint wayland (VB-105882)
-
@Aaron Do you mean that this snapshot would fix the problem or merely that I should try if it does?
-
Aaron Translator
@SuperOscar
I'm not using wayland. i just thought your issue might be related to this bug report and the latest snapshot claimed it was fixed.
That is:
VB-105882
-
@Aaron Yeah, noticed it now that I actually read the blog posting Still, it mentions a “black screen” but I’m actually getting a white screen (or window, to be more accurate). That, however, is probably only a theme and widget style related issue.
-
Well, this is funny… the thread also mentioned a command line switch, “--ozone-platform” (looks like the command line switches are confidential information: there’s no “--help” and even googling for them doesn’t seem to help!), and everything works correctly if I set “--ozone-platform=wayland” on the command line!
Is it only the “auto” setting that’s broken, I wonder?
-
This is not only big issue with 6.7. I tried fresh install Fedora 40 with Gnome and Nvidia proprietary driver. Unsuable, typing into browser lags like crazy, characters are shown randomly while typing, keyboard shortcuts have delay 1-2 seconds. removed v6.7, installed v6.6 and everything was fine again.
-
@enc0re on 6.6 it was possible to get this error but much more unlikely.
The command line mitigation is a suitable workaround since the Chromium devs still dare to consider Wayland support an experimental feature in 2024.