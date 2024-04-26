Extra 6.7 fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3329.19
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot includes a few fixes will will likely include in the next minor update to 6.7 stable. You snapshot users get them early.
I see a bug fixed that was mentioned in the unoffical discord
Fixes are always good (also still very happy with the ARM64 version)
Hey, I finally caught a fresh-from-the-oven new release!
Thanks for taking care of the Linux version!
Clemhen910
good fix
Well, I'm confused.
On Win10 x64 errors seems to be diminished. But on Win11 x64 with no troubles before, I've got itches to play with WorkSpaces on previous snapshot and … Vivaldi cannot start since then. Not after downloading new snapshot and install it over.
Guess I'll uninstall it and retry…
Later edit: On Win11 x64 uninstall and reinstall didn't fix it, only with deleting of user data, as a fresh install.
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
Since some of you on stable are now a little stuck we have included pre-release versions for the stable channel. These are not (yet) linked from the main download page nor will stable users (yet) automatically upgrade to them, since they are subject to further testing.
However, if you hit one of the following issues you may wish to upgrade early and let us know if the situation improves.
- [Linux] Black screen with flag ozone-platform-hint wayland (VB-105882)
- [Crash] On startup for some users (VB-105886)
7th, thank you
OakdaleFTL
Checking for Intel Mac-only dmg, I found the Vivaldi.6.7.3329.21.dmg and -of course- downloaded it!
All good, so far...
Sadly Vivaldi forces to https breaking some sites whereas current competitors (Chrome/Chromium/Edge/Firefox) do not act like this.
So you should have a second browser to circumvent the issue.
@ruarí: Then from where I can get pre-release version? If not from download page, neither from OS packages?
-
@enc0re Download link for 6.7 Stable (for testing!) exists at https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/extra-6-7-fixes-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3329-19/
Aaron Translator
@DoctorG Ah, I misunderstood "Main download page", I though about different part of page. Ok got it. Yeah, it fixed gray screen with Wayland.
Hardware acceleration is heavily broken with v6.7. Unusable.
Edit: also with disabled hardware acceleration, it freezes, flickers, everything.
@enc0re said in Extra 6.7 fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3329.19:
Edit: also with disabled hardware acceleration, it freezes, flickers, everything.
For me on several Linuxes helped to Disable for GPU Rasterization vivaldi://flags/#enable-gpu-rasterization and Override of GPU Blocklist vivaldi://flags/#ignore-gpu-blocklist to Enabled
MetalFatigue
I'm getting multiple crashes with no error after updating to 6.7.3329.24 on Stable.
This only happens when console is opened (localhost at least) and I refresh the tab or postback.
I use Vivaldi as my main browser, including my work in development. This is really bad issue for me. Each time I have the console open and refresh it crashes.
@MetalFatigue
I tried with attached and windows Developertools. No crashes with F5.
This only happens when console is opened (localhost at least) and I refresh the tab or postback.
Describe what you do.
Do you use extensions for Developertools?
Had you tested without extensions?
Had you tested in clean test profile (close welcome page and make no settings)?
MetalFatigue
I open the localhost site that is debugging or just running in IIS Express (it's a ASP.NET site). Press F12 to open developer tools (window mode). hit F5 on the site tab and it crashes almost 100% of the time.
I have disabled the extensions and I still get this issue.
Using another profile, like guest profile, it does seem not to crash.
Seems like a corrupt profile maybe. But this was working fine before updating, so maybe it was the update that messed the profile. Also it is strange it just happens with localhost (or at least this project, haven't tried another).
I have found Vivaldi dump files generated by this issue.
@MetalFatigue I tried with PHP running as server
X:\opt\php\8.1\php -S 127.0.0.1:80
Opened http://localhost
Hit Ctrl+Shift+I to open devtools
Focused web page
Hit Ctrl+F5
No crash
Focused devtools
hit Ctrl+F5
No crash