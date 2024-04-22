Fullscreening videos does not fullscreen the browser.
-
Having a really weird almost bizarre issue where fullscreening any kind of video does not full screen the browser so almost every video gets cut off by the address bar and bookmarks? any kind of fix for this?
Vivaldi Version: 6.6.3271.61 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Since when happens: atleast a month ago (no exact version)
Windows 10
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
Hit F11 or on Youtube videos hit
Fgives me correct fullscreen.
-
CloverCorp
@DoctorG This works but im watching stuff on non youtube websites where shortcuts like that don't apply. it also was the default behavior seemingly until a recent vivaldi update.
-
mib2berlin
@CloverCorp
Hi, please add a link to such videos other user can test.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin uh well uhh you see... i dont think i can legally link such a website here, piracy and whatnot.
youtube works now though?
-
@CloverCorp Well you did say "any kind of video" but clearly that's not the case? So it's just some websites - anything common with these websites except they're illegal?
Can you find any sites that are not illegal where it happens?
Here's some examples:
https://vimeo.com/889920974
https://tekeye.uk/html/html5-video-test-page
https://download.blender.org/peach/bigbuckbunny_movies/BigBuckBunny_640x360.m4v
https://tools.woolyss.com/html5-audio-video-tester/?u=woolyss.com/f/av1-opus-sita.webm
I think fullscreen works fine for most everyone else, so this is something wrong on your system that you need to figure out.
-
mib2berlin
@CloverCorp
Then it is hard to reproduce it, all videos, channels, streams are working fullscreen, Netflix, Prime, TV Media, Vimeo and so forth.
Check this with the Guest View:
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin It works in guest view and incognito i think its something about this specific instance of non standard cloud streamed video combined with an extension ill report back with different extensions off and whatnot and see if i found the troublemaker.
edit: for anyone else who finds this in the future the fix was to not use the volume master extension, any window with volume master activated will not fullscreen properly.