Hi! I don't know why, but from the start of this year, I had this problem only in Vivaldi where a cursive font and an outline font appear instead of Helvetica. I tried to delete the font from the PC but nothing happened, while using other browsers this doesn't happen.
What could be the reason and how can I fix it?
@blendtheweb Try Guest Profile and tell if that works.
@blendtheweb Which fonts are set at Settings → Webpages → Fonts?
I guess your Windows has a broken font replacement table for unknown fonts.
I had such with a older windows years ago or you use a sort of font managment software.
But i do not know about your OS and Vivaldi version.
@blendtheweb You can visit the page, open DeveloperTools (F12), hover the broken font, context menu Inspect, select tab Elements, in right pane select Computed, in the search field of the pane type
font-family.
Check what is shown for font-family and Rendered Fonts.
@DoctorG Hi Doctor!! Thank you so much for replying to me, no, Guest mode doesn't work
@blendtheweb I found this digging in the web:
https://www.reddit.com/r/vivaldibrowser/comments/v7q2mo/weird_font_replacement_after_new_update_on_windows/
I'm thinking that this is probably the issue here
@DoctorG Ok so, the font not working seems to be "Baloo Tamma 2, as soon as I load up the web page this font is displayed by default in "font-family" with a "/" following it.
As soon as I remove it, it works and the font is displayed properly.
But reloading the website makes the changes go away of course...
I also noticed that this problem has started to happen to my secondary browser too. So now I wonder the problem is a font itself in the PC. I'm using Windows 11 and the latest version of Vivaldi by the way
@blendtheweb I checked privateinternetaccess.com today again.
I can not reproduce your issue on Windows 11 23H2 with Vivaldi 6.6.3271.61 + 6.7.3329.9 and Edge 124 + Chromium 124.
Do you block loading of webfionts?
If you hover the broken curly font display, open context menu Inspect, slectec in Developertools the Elements, in right pane scroll down, you see Computed and the font the browser renders.
I guess your Windows 11 replaces with the wrong font.
@blendtheweb said in Weird Fonts sometimes appear in websites:
As soon as I remove it, it works and the font is displayed properly.
No the displayed image you showed me is with Helvetica or Arial.
The correct font looks like this: