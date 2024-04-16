@DoctorG Ok so, the font not working seems to be "Baloo Tamma 2, as soon as I load up the web page this font is displayed by default in "font-family" with a "/" following it.

As soon as I remove it, it works and the font is displayed properly.

But reloading the website makes the changes go away of course...

I also noticed that this problem has started to happen to my secondary browser too. So now I wonder the problem is a font itself in the PC. I'm using Windows 11 and the latest version of Vivaldi by the way