Blank screen when opening webpages
-
I'm having a strange problem opening webpages on my chromebook. Some pages open directly as a white screen and won't reload, some pages open fine but if I change tabs and go back the screen will have gone white and no longer works. Some pages are being "buggy" when open such as parts of the page flicking on and off. Help ?
-
-
@MadameC
Hi, as you post in the Linux section I guess you don't run ChromeOS.
Try to disable hardware acceleration in Settings > Webpages and restart Vivaldi.
Maybe this is a GPU/driver issue.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Thank you ! I do run Chrome OS but installed Linux for chromebook to install certain apps as apparently they run better. My termonology is all off, sorry... not very techy ! When searching how to install Vivaldi on a chromebook this is what is recommended. Since there was not a "chromebook' section, I posted here. Maybe an error ?
UPDATE: That removing the hardware acceleration did the trick !! Great, thank you. Everything is running faster as well (which in my brain goes against removing the word "acceleration" but hey
-
@MadameC
You lost some functionality or slowdown, I get 60 frames per second in this example but in most cases you don't even notice it.
https://webglsamples.org/aquarium/aquarium.html
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin I get 2 frames per second ! We do have a slowish internet connection as in rural france..
-
@MadameC said in Blank screen when opening webpages:
internet connection
Doesn't matter here, it has to be downloaded to run on your system.
I get 7 FPS if I disable it but these are corner cases, WebGL is rarely used in the web.
Disable HWA is just a workaround, I hope a Chromebook user can help here.
Cheers, mib