Allow adding emojis to the left-icon-column in context menus
Context menus have a reserved "column" to the left for icons. But then most of the context menu commands have no icons, they consist of just text
I'd like to edit some context menus to add a unicode/emoji symbol in place of an icon, so changing
___Print...to
🖨\tPrint...should put the
🖨icon to the first column like
🖨 Print...thus maintaining text alignment
(
\there signifies tab/column separator, but an explicit "icon" field is also fine)
Then you'd have the big benefit of immediate visual recognition of commands with an easy text copy&paste
Hi,
You have this at the moment
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/52179/menu-emoji-customization
stardepp Translator
@Zalex108 I'm doing the same thing, what's missing is the ability to add emojis in the first column, check out the announcement, it has the same issue - empy space at the left border, misaligned text (V in item 2 is to the left of V in item 3)
https://vivaldi.com/blog/customize-menus-in-vivaldi-browser/
@stardepp I know how to add them, I've added one in the post itself, the issue is different
Yes,
There looks nicer
Shared the topic since not mentioned so in case you or others weren't aware.