Context menus have a reserved "column" to the left for icons. But then most of the context menu commands have no icons, they consist of just text

I'd like to edit some context menus to add a unicode/emoji symbol in place of an icon, so changing

___Print... to 🖨\tPrint... should put the 🖨 icon to the first column like

( \t here signifies tab/column separator, but an explicit "icon" field is also fine)

Then you'd have the big benefit of immediate visual recognition of commands with an easy text copy&paste