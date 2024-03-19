Feature request: Be able to see workspaces in synchronized tabs in Window
I use Vivaldi on PC and laptop.
Sometimes I want to use some tabs from PC on my laptop and I definitely can do it through synchronization. However, it would be easier to navigate in synced tabs if they were organized in spaces like on PC at home
mib2berlin
@YehorI
Hi, please vote for the existing request, it's one of the most voted in the forum.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85001/sync-workspaces
You can search for existing requests on a user page, there are many.
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=