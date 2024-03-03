Not able to copy and paste URLs
-
GamleBerrefjord
Not able to copy and paste URLs
My wife just installed Vivaldi on her new MacBook M2 OS 14.0 like I have done on my MacBook M3 OS 14.1. Copying URLs from Firefox and pasting C->V into Vivaldi don't work at all on her Mac. Works on my Mac ????
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
GamleBerrefjord
@Zalex108 Thanks for rapid reply.
However. That was qiute a dish to engage in, for us fixing such a mundane and unexpected happening. I dowloaded the Vivaldi universal this morning on her Mac, same as on mine. Screenshot.
She went for the white design, I use black. That's the only difference. May be just dowload once more and reinstall? She probably will continue with Firefox, use Vivaldi for her newly @[email protected]
Per Helge
Screenshot image: not enough privilege?
-
Probably not necessary,
Just in case installed Extensions disable it or try the Clean Profile.
Any Antivirus?
Any similar difference between both computers?
The image limitation would be related to the screenshot dimensions.
Try resizing to 1920*1080
-
@Zalex108 No differece I am aware of, other than model and OS. Ad. blocker on hers only difference may be, may have one myself
-
You may try the Snapshot or wait til macOS users reply with some ideas.
-
@Zalex108 Thanks again.!
-
@GamleBerrefjord
IDK whether this would apply here.
Just do it for Vivaldi instead
https://apple.stackexchange.com/questions/342642/cannot-copy-and-paste-in-chrome-with-macos-mojave#342648
-
Problem solved.
Keyboard settings in system